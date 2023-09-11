Notice - GO-TO DEVELOPMENTS HOLDINGS INC., GO-TO SPADINA ADELAIDE SQUARE INC., FURTADO HOLDINGS INC., and OSCAR FURTADO, File No. 2022-8
Ontario Securities Commission
11 Sep, 2023, 11:31 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Take notice that an attendance in the above named matter is scheduled to be heard on September 13, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
