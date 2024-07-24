Notice - GO-TO DEVELOPMENTS HOLDINGS INC., GO-TO SPADINA ADELAIDE SQUARE INC., FURTADO HOLDINGS INC., and OSCAR FURTADO, File No. 2022-8

TORONTO, July 24, 2024 /CNW/ - The merits hearing in the above-named matter scheduled to be heard on July 25 and 26, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. on each day, will instead be heard on July 25 and 26, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. on each day. The hearing will be held by videoconference.

Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "Register to attend" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule.

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat

Ontario Securities Commission

Subscribe to notices and other alerts from the Capital Markets Tribunal:

https://www.capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/news/subscribe

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]