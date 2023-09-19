Notice - GO-TO DEVELOPMENTS HOLDINGS INC., GO-TO SPADINA ADELAIDE SQUARE INC., FURTADO HOLDINGS INC., and OSCAR FURTADO, File No. 2022-8
Ontario Securities Commission
19 Sep, 2023, 12:21 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Take notice that the attendance in the above named matter scheduled to be heard on September 25, 2023 will now be heard on October 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
