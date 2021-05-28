Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
May 28, 2021, 13:12 ET
STRIKE HOLDINGS INC., KM STRIKE MANAGEMENT INC., MICHAEL AONSO AND KEVIN CARMICHAEL, File No. 2021-13
TORONTO, May 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Take notice that a motion hearing to consider the extension of a Temporary Order in the above named matter is scheduled to be heard on May 31, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
