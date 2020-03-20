Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

JOSEPH DEBUS, File No. 2019-16

TORONTO, March 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Take notice that the hearing date in the above named matter scheduled to be heard on March 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. is vacated.

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY

GRACE KNAKOWSKI

SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

