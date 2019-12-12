Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

AMENDMENTS TO THE ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION RULES OF PROCEDURE AND FORMS AND PRACTICE GUIDELINE AS OF DECEMBER 10, 2019

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - On December 10, 2019, the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) approved amendments to the OSC's Rules of Procedure and Forms and Practice Guideline. The amendments take effect immediately and apply to all proceedings before the Commission.

The Rules of Procedure and Forms (Amendment as of December 10, 2019) and the Practice Guideline (Amendment as of December 10, 2019) are available on the OSC's website at the link below and will be published in an upcoming issue of the OSC Bulletin.

The amendments were made to conform with the Tribunal Adjudication Records Act, 2019, which governs public access to adjudicative records.

https://www.osc.gov.on.ca/en/Proceedings_tribunal_resources.htm

