Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

FRASER MACDOUGALL and CHRIS BOGART -and- TRYP THERAPEUTICS INC., File No. 2022-4

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - The Commission issued a Notice of Hearing to consider a request filed by Fraser Macdougall and Chris Bogart dated February 24, 2022, in respect of a proposed financing for Tryp Therapeutics Inc.

A preliminary attendance will be held on February 25, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated February 25, 2022 and the request dated February 24, 2022 is available at www.osc.ca.

