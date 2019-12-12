Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Dec 12, 2019, 11:55 ET
SEAN DALEY and KEVIN WILKERSON, File No. 2019-39
TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Take notice that the first attendance in the above named matter is rescheduled for December 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
