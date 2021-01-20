Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

Becksley Capital Inc. and Fabrizio Lucchese, File No. 2020-41

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - On January 20, 2021, the Commission issued a Notice of Hearing to consider a request made by the parties named above for a Hearing and Review of a decision of a Director dated November 20, 2020.

The hearing will be held on February 8, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as the hearing can be held in the above named matter.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated January 20, 2021 is available at www.osc.gov.on.ca.

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY

GRACE KNAKOWSKI

SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For further information: For media inquiries: [email protected]; For investor inquiries: OSC Contact Centre, 416-593-8314, 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free)

Related Links

http://www.osc.gov.on.ca

