Notice - ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION and TAYLOR CARR, File No. 2026-3

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Following a hearing held today, the Tribunal issued an Order in the above-named matter approving the Settlement Agreement reached between the Ontario Securities Commission and Taylor Carr in the above-named matter.

A copy of the Order dated February 25, 2026, Settlement Agreement dated February 10, 2026, and Oral Reasons for Approval of a Settlement dated February 25, 2026 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca.

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat

Ontario Securities Commission

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]