Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

DAVID SHARPE, File No. 2021-26 and BRIDGING FINANCE INC., DAVID SHARPE, BRIDGING INCOME FUND LP, BRIDGING MID-MARKET DEBT FUND LP, BRIDGING INCOME RSP FUND, BRIDGING MID-MARKET DEBT RSP FUND, BRIDGING PRIVATE DEBT INSTITUTIONAL LP, BRIDGING REAL ESTATE LENDING FUND LP, BRIDGING SMA 1 LP, BRIDGING INFRASTRUCTURE FUND LP, AND BRIDGING INDIGENOUS IMPACT FUND, File No. 2021-15

TORONTO, March 31, 2022 /CNW/ - The Commission issued its Reasons for Decision in the above named matter.

A copy of the Reasons for Decision dated March 30, 2022 is available at www.osc.ca

