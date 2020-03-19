Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

ISSAM EL-BOUJI and GLOBAL RESP CORPORATION AND GLOBAL GROWTH ASSETS INC., File Nos. 2018-28 and 2020-7

TORONTO, March 19, 2020 /CNW/ - The Commission issued its Oral Reasons for Approval of Settlement in the above named matter.

A copy of the Oral Reasons for Approval of Settlement dated March 10, 2020 is available at www.osc.gov.on.ca.

