Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

CANADA CANNABIS CORPORATION, CANADIAN CANNABIS CORPORATION, BENJAMIN WARD, SILVIO SERRANO, and PETER STRANG, File No. 2020-13

TORONTO, July 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Take notice that the s. 144 Application hearing on July 29, 2020 is vacated.

