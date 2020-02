Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

THE CATALYST CAPITAL GROUP INC. and HUDSON'S BAY COMPANY, RICHARD A. BAKER, LISA BAKER, LISA AND RICHARD BAKER ENTERPRISES, LLC, RED TRUST, YELLOW TRUST, BLUE TRUST, ROBERT BAKER, CHRISTINA BAKER, A TRUST FOR BETTINA JANE RICHMAN, A TRUST FOR EMMA RICHMAN, A TRUST FOR FRANCESCA RICHMAN, ASHLEY S. BAKER 3/15/84 TRUST, LION TRUST, MR. AND MRS. ROBERT BAKER FAMILY FOUNDATION, CHRISTINA BAKER TRUST FOR GRANDCHILDREN, ROBERT C. BAKER TRUST FOR GRANDCHILDREN, WILLIAM MACK, THE WILLIAM AND PHYLLIS MACK FAMILY FOUNDATION, INC., MACK 2010 FAMILY TRUST I, RICHARD MACK WRS ADVISORS III, LLC, WRS ADVISORS IV, LLC, LEE NEIBART, LEE S. NEIBART 2010 GRAT, HANOVER INVESTMENTS (LUXEMBOURG) S.A., ABRAMS CAPITAL PARTNERS I, L.P., ABRAMS CAPITAL PARTNERS II, L.P., WHITECREST PARTNERS, LP, FABRIC LUXEMBOURG HOLDINGS S.À.R.L., L&T B (CAYMAN) INC. and RUPERT ACQUISITION LLC,

File No. 2019-41

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - The Commission issued its Reasons and Decision in the above named matter.

A copy of the Reasons and Decision dated February 19, 2020 is available at www.osc.gov.on.ca.

