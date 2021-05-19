Notice from the Office of the Secretary: Wilks Brothers, LLC, File No. 2021-12
May 19, 2021, 10:43 ET
AN APPLICATION BY WILKS BROTHERS, LLC FOR THE REVIEW OF A DECISION BY THE TSX INC. RELATING TO CALFRAC WELL SERVICES LTD., File No. 2021-12
TORONTO, May 19, 2021 /CNW/ - The Commission issued an Order in the above named matter.
A copy of the Order dated May 18, 2021 is available at www.osc.ca
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
Share this article