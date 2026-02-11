OSC announces new appointments to Board of Directors

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2026 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) today announced the appointments of Jeff Allsop, Rick Byers, Deborah Starkman, and Georgia Woods to its Board of Directors, where each will serve a two‑year term. Together the new appointees have extensive experience across a number of sectors – from financial services and capital markets to technology and digital transformation.

"Jeff, Rick, Deborah, and Georgia bring important insights from their diverse backgrounds. Their valuable experiences from across the Canadian and international finance, capital markets, accounting, and technology sectors will play a crucial role in supporting the OSC with its important work," said Kevan Cowan, Board Chair. "On behalf of the OSC Board, I welcome each of them and look forward to their contributions to help grow our capital markets, and support investors."

"As we face the challenges posed by global economic headwinds, we recognize more than ever the importance of strong corporate governance," said Grant Vingoe, Chief Executive Officer, OSC. "Each new addition to the Board brings a fresh perspective to help support our work as a regulator as we shape the future of Ontario's capital markets in the interests of market participants, investors, and the people of Ontario."

More information on our new Board directors is available on the OSC's website.

"We also wanted to acknowledge our former Board director, Mary Anne De Monte-Whelan who sadly passed away recently," continued Kevan Cowan. "Mary Anne's tireless service, and unwavering commitment, to Ontarians led to meaningful and lasting improvements to our capital markets and the experiences of our market participants and investors. We will miss Mary Anne greatly and thank her for everything she has done for the OSC and Ontario. Our thoughts remain with Mary Anne's family."

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.ca.

