Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Ontario Securities Commission
Jul 06, 2021, 15:06 ET
MEK GLOBAL LIMITED AND PHOENIXFIN PTE. LTD., File No. 2021-18
TORONTO, July 6, 2021 /CNW/ - The Commission issued an Order in the above named matter.
A copy of the Order dated July 6, 2021 is available at www.osc.ca
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
