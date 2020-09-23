Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

DONALD BRUCE WILSON, DAVID SCOTT WRIGHT and PATRICK K. PRINSTER, File No. 2020-27

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - The Commission issued its Reasons and Decision and an Order pursuant to Subsections 127(1) and 127(10) of the Securities Act in the above named matter.

A copy of the Reasons and Decision and the Order dated September 22, 2020 are available at www.osc.gov.on.ca.

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY

GRACE KNAKOWSKI

SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.osc.gov.on.ca

