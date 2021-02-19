Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

ALVIN JONES, File No. 2021-5

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission will hold a hearing to consider the Application dated December 24, 2020 made by the party named above to review a decision of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada.

A preliminary attendance will be held on March 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated February 19, 2021 and the Application dated December 24, 2020 are available at www.osc.gov.on.ca.

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY

GRACE KNAKOWSKI

SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

