Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

MONEY GATE MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION, MONEY GATE CORP., MORTEZA KATEBIAN AND PAYAM KATEBIAN, File No. 2017-79

TORONTO, April 5, 2021 /CNW/ - The Commission issued its Reasons and Decision on Sanctions and Costs and an Order in the above noted matter.

A copy of the Reasons and Decision on Sanctions and Costs and the Order dated April 1, 2021 are available at www.osc.ca

