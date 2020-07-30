Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Jul 30, 2020, 12:20 ET
COINSQUARE LTD., COLE DIAMOND, VIRGILE ROSTAND and FELIX MAZER, File No. 2020-21
TORONTO, July 30, 2020 The Commission issued its Oral Reasons for Approval of a Settlement in the above named matter.
A copy of the Oral Reasons for Approval of a Settlement dated July 21, 2020 is available at www.osc.gov.on.ca
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]