Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Feb 12, 2020, 16:47 ET
SEAN DALEY and KEVIN WILKERSON, File No. 2019-39
TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Take notice that the hearing in the above named matter scheduled to be heard on February 13, 2020 is vacated.
The hearing will continue on April 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
