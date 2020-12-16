Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Dec 16, 2020, 14:40 ET
FIRST GLOBAL DATA LTD., GLOBAL BIOENERGY RESOURCES INC., NAYEEM ALLI, MAURICE AZIZ, HARISH BAJAJ, AND ANDRE ITWARU, File No. 2019-22
TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Take notice that additional merits hearing dates in the above-named matter are scheduled for January 18, 21, 25, and 26, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. on each day.
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
