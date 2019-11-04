Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Nov 04, 2019, 13:02 ET
MOAG COPPER GOLD RESOURCES INC., GARY BROWN and BRADLEY JONES, File No. 2018-41
TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Take notice the hearing in the above named matter scheduled to be heard on November 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. will not proceed as scheduled.
The hearing will continue on November 6, 2019 at 9:00 a.m.
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
