Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Ontario Securities Commission
Aug 18, 2020, 15:17 ET
CANADA CANNABIS CORPORATION, CANADIAN CANNABIS CORPORATION, BENJAMIN WARD, SILVIO SERRANO, and PETER STRANG, File Nos. 2019-34 and 2020-13
TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Take notice that an attendance in the above-named matters is scheduled to be heard on August 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
