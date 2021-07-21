Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

JIUBIN FENG and CIM INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC., File No. 2021-27

TORONTO, July 21, 2021 /CNW/ - The Office of the Secretary issued a Notice of Hearing on July 21, 2021 setting the matter down to be heard on August 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as the hearing can be held in the above named matter.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated July 21, 2021 and Statement of Allegations dated July 19, 2021 are available at www.osc.ca.

