Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, File No. 2019-32

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - The Commission issued an Order approving the Settlement Agreement reached between Staff of the Commission and Royal Bank of Canada in the above named matter.

A copy of the Order dated August 30, 2019, Settlement Agreement dated August 23, 2019 and Oral Reasons for Approval of Settlement dated August 30, 2019 are available www.osc.gov.on.ca.

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY

GRACE KNAKOWSKI

SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

