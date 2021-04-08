Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Apr 08, 2021, 11:34 ET
SOLAR INCOME FUND INC., ALLAN GROSSMAN, CHARLES MAZZACATO, and KENNETH KADONOFF, File No. 2019-35
TORONTO, April 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Take notice that the hearing in the above named matter scheduled to be heard on April 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. will proceed on April 9, 2021 at 10:30 a.m.
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
