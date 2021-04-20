Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

JAY RASIK MODI, ARTI RAJEEV SINGH, ALSO KNOWN AS ARTI RAJEEV MODI, RAJEEV JAGDISH SINGH, 982 MEDIA HOUSE INC., 1611385 ALBERTA LTD., OMNIARCH CAPITAL GROUP INC., OMNIARCH VENTURES INC., ALSO KNOWN AS NEW WAVE VENTURES INC., LENDINGARCH FINANCIAL INC., OMNIARCH GLOBAL BOND CORP., ALSO KNOWN AS OMNIARCH GLOBAL SECURED CORPORATION, ALSO KNOWN AS CALASSET BOND CORP., 1505106 ALBERTA LTD., and 1502631 ALBERTA LTD.,

File No. 2021-11

TORONTO, April 20, 2021 /CNW/ - The Office of the Secretary issued a Notice of Hearing pursuant to Subsections 127(1) and 127(10) of the Securities Act.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated April 20, 2021 and Statement of Allegations dated April 15, 2021 are available at www.osc.gov.on.ca.

