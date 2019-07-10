Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

MARTIN BERHOLTZ, File No. 2019-24

TORONTO, July 10, 2019 /CNW/ - On July 10, 2019, the Commission issued a Notice of Hearing pursuant to Section 144 of the Securities Act, RSO 1990, c S.5 to consider an Application made by Martin Bernholtz to vary the terms of an Order issued by the Commission on May 21, 2019 relating to the Settlement Agreement entered into on May 16, 2019 between Staff of the Commission and Martin Bernholtz.

The parties have requested to proceed by written hearing pursuant to Rule 23(2) of the Commission's Rules of Procedure and Forms.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated July 10, 2019 and the Application dated July 8, 2019 are available at www.osc.gov.on.ca

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY

GRACE KNAKOWSKI

SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

