Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

JONATHAN CARTU, DAVID CARTU, AND JOSHUA CARTU, File No. 2020-14

TORONTO, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Following a hearing held today, the Commission issued an Order in the above named matter approving the Settlement Agreement reached between Staff of the Commission and David Cartu in the above named matter.

A copy of the Order dated May 26, 2021 and Settlement Agreement dated May 18, 2021 are available at www.osc.ca

