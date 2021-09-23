Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Sep 23, 2021, 12:38 ET
DAVID SHARPE, File No. 2021-26
TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Following the hearing held on July 22, 2021 in the above named matter, the Applicant filed an Application dated September 22, 2021 to replace the Application dated July 7, 2021.
A copy of the Application dated September 22, 2021 is available at www.osc.ca
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
