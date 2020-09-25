Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

JOSEPH DEBUS, File No. 2019-16

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Take notice that the hearing with respect to the hearing and review in the above named matter scheduled to be heard on September 29 and 30, 2020 will not take place as scheduled, and will proceed by way of an attendance only on September 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

