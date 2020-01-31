Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Jan 31, 2020, 16:28 ET
BDO CANADA LLP, File No. 2018-59
TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2020 /CNW/ - The Commission issued its Oral Reasons for Approval of Settlement in the above named matter.
A copy of the Oral Reasons for Approval of Settlement dated January 24, 2020 is available at www.osc.gov.on.ca
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
