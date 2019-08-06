Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

SEAN DALEY; and SEAN DALEY carrying on business as the ASCENSION FOUNDATION, OTO.Money, SilentVault, and CryptoWealth; WEALTH DISTRIBUTED CORP.; CYBERVISION MMX INC.; KEVIN WILKERSON; and AUG ENTERPRISES INC., File No. 2019-28

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - The Office of the Secretary issued a Notice of Hearing on August 6, 2019 setting the matter down to be heard on August 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. to consider whether the Commission should grant the Application filed by Staff of the Commission to extend the temporary order issued by the Commission on August 6, 2019.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated August 6, 2019, Application dated August 6, 2019 and Temporary Order dated August 6, 2019 are available at www.osc.gov.on.ca

