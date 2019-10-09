Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Ontario Securities Commission
Oct 09, 2019, 11:28 ET
ISSAM EL-BOUJI, File No. 2018-28
TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Take notice that an attendance in the above named matter is scheduled for October 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For media inquiries: media_inquiries@osc.gov.on.ca; For investor inquiries: OSC Contact Centre, 416-593-8314, 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free)
