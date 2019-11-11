Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Nov 11, 2019, 16:40 ET
MOAG COPPER GOLD RESOURCES INC., GARY BROWN and BRADLEY JONES, File No. 2018-41
TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Take notice the hearing in the above named matter scheduled to be heard on November 12, 13 and 14, 2019 are vacated.
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For media inquiries: media_inquiries@osc.gov.on.ca; For investor inquiries: OSC Contact Centre, 416-593-8314, 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free)
Share this article