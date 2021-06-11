Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Jun 11, 2021, 12:15 ET
SEAN DALEY and KEVIN WILKERSON, File No. 2019-39
TORONTO, June 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Take notice that an additional merits hearing date in the above named matter is scheduled to be heard on June 15, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.
