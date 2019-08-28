Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

SENTRY INVESTMENTS INC. and SEAN DRISCOLL, File No. 2019-33

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - On August 28, 2019, the Commission issued a Notice of Hearing pursuant to Section 144 of the Securities Act, RSO 1990, c S.5 to consider an Application made by CI Investments Inc. to vary the terms of an Order issued by the Commission on April 5, 2017 relating to the Settlement Agreement entered into on March 31, 2017 between Staff of the Commission and Sentry Investments Inc.

The parties have requested to proceed by written hearing pursuant to Rule 23(2) of the Commission's Rules of Procedure and Forms.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated August 28, 2019 and the Application dated August 23, 2019 are available at www.osc.gov.on.ca

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY

GRACE KNAKOWSKI

SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For further information: For media inquiries: media_inquiries@osc.gov.on.ca; For investor inquiries: OSC Contact Centre, 416-593-8314, 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free)

Related Links

http://www.osc.gov.on.ca

