Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Jun 25, 2019, 16:34 ET
FIRST GLOBAL DATA LTD., GLOBAL BIOENERGY RESOURCES INC., NAYEEM ALLI, MAURICE AZIZ, HARISH BAJAJ, AND ANDRE ITWARU, File No. 2019-22
TORONTO, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ - The Commission issued an Order in the above named matter.
A copy of the Order dated June 25, 2019 is available at www.osc.gov.on.ca.
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
