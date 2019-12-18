Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

MONEY GATE MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION, MONEY GATE CORP., MORTEZA KATEBIAN and PAYAM KATEBIAN, File No. 2017-79

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - The Commission issued its Reasons and Decision in the above named matter.

A copy of the Reasons and Decision dated December 17, 2019 is available at www.osc.gov.on.ca.

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY

GRACE KNAKOWSKI

SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For further information: For Media Inquiries: media_inquiries@osc.gov.on.ca; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), inquiries@osc.gov.on.ca

Related Links

http://www.osc.gov.on.ca

