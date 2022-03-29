Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

SOLAR INCOME FUND INC., ALLAN GROSSMAN, CHARLES MAZZACATO, and KENNETH KADONOFF, File No. 2019-35

TORONTO, March 29, 2022 /CNW/ - The Commission issued its Reasons and Decision in the above named matter.

A copy of the Reasons and Decision dated March 28, 2022 is available at www.osc.ca

