Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Mar 29, 2022, 15:51 ET
SOLAR INCOME FUND INC., ALLAN GROSSMAN, CHARLES MAZZACATO, and KENNETH KADONOFF, File No. 2019-35
TORONTO, March 29, 2022 /CNW/ - The Commission issued its Reasons and Decision in the above named matter.
A copy of the Reasons and Decision dated March 28, 2022 is available at www.osc.ca
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
