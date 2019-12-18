Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Dec 18, 2019, 18:03 ET
BDO CANADA LLP, File No. 2018-59
TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - The Commission issued an Order in the above named matter.
A copy of the Order dated December 18, 2019 is available at www.osc.gov.on.ca.
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: media_inquiries@osc.gov.on.ca; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), inquiries@osc.gov.on.ca
