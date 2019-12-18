Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

BDO CANADA LLP, File No. 2018-59

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - The Commission issued an Order in the above named matter.  

A copy of the Order dated December 18, 2019 is available at www.osc.gov.on.ca.

