Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

GO-TO DEVELOPMENTS HOLDINGS INC., GO-TO SPADINA ADELAIDE SQUARE INC., FURTADO HOLDINGS INC., and OSCAR FURTADO, File No. 2022-8

TORONTO, March 31, 2022 /CNW/ - The Office of the Secretary issued a Notice of Hearing on March 31, 2022 setting the matter down to be heard on April 20, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as the hearing can be held in the above named matter.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated March 31, 2022 and Statement of Allegations dated March 30, 2022 are available at www.osc.ca

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY

GRACE KNAKOWSKI

SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]