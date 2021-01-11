Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Ontario Securities Commission
Jan 11, 2021, 16:46 ET
SOLAR INCOME FUND INC., ALLAN GROSSMAN, CHARLES MAZZACATO, and KENNETH KADONOFF, File No. 2019-35
TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Take notice an attendance in the above named matter is scheduled to be heard on January 13, 2021 at 8:30 a.m.
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
