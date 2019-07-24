Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

COINLAUNCH CORP., File No. 2019-23

TORONTO, July 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Following a hearing held today, the Commission issued an Order in the above named matter approving the Settlement Agreement reached between Staff of the Commission and CoinLaunch Corp.

A copy of the Order dated July 24, 2019, Settlement Agreement dated July 19, 2019 and Oral Reasons for Approval of Settlement dated July 24, 2019 are available at www.osc.gov.on.ca

