Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Ontario Securities Commission
Jan 26, 2021, 16:09 ET
BECKSLEY CAPITAL INC. AND FABRIZIO LUCCHESE, FILE NO. 2020-41
TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Take notice that the hearing in the above named matter scheduled to be heard on February 8, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. will be heard on March 8, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
