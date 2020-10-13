Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

Douglas John Eley, File No. 2020-35à

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - The Office of the Secretary issued a Notice of Hearing is to consider the Application dated October 7, 2020 made by the party named above to review decisions of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada dated January 28, 2020 and October 6, 2020.

The hearing will be held on October 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated October 13, 2020 and the Application dated October 7, 2020 are available at www.osc.gov.on.ca.

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY

GRACE KNAKOWSKI

SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]

