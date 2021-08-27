Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Aug 27, 2021, 12:51 ET
TREVOR ROSBOROUGH, TAYLOR CARR, AND DMITRI GRAHAM, File No. 2020-33
TORONTO, ON, Aug. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - The Commission issued its Oral Reasons for Approval of a Settlement in the above named matter.
A copy of the Oral Reasons for Approval of a Settlement dated August 25, 2021 is available at www.osc.ca
