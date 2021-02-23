Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

SOLAR INCOME FUND INC., ALLAN GROSSMAN, CHARLES MAZZACATO, and KENNETH KADONOFF, File No. 2019-35

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Staff of the Ontario Securities Commission filed an Amended Statement of Allegations dated February 18, 2021 with the Office of the Secretary in the above noted matter.

A copy of the Amended Statement of Allegations dated February 18, 2021 is available at www.osc.ca

